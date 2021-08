Henri Downgraded To A Tropical Storm As The Northeast Coast Prepares For Landfall Tropical Storm Henri is headed toward the Northeast coast. Susan Davis speaks with Mayor Keith Hedrick of Groton, Connecticut.

Weather Henri Downgraded To A Tropical Storm As The Northeast Coast Prepares For Landfall

Listen · 3:33

Tropical Storm Henri is headed toward the Northeast coast. Susan Davis speaks with Mayor Keith Hedrick of Groton, Connecticut.