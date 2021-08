An Afghan Solider Is Killed Amid Gunfire At Kabul Airport's Northern Gate NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Jane Ferguson, a special correspondent for PBS NewsHour, regarding the situation at the airport in Kabul, where a firefight broke out.

Asia An Afghan Solider Is Killed Amid Gunfire At Kabul Airport's Northern Gate An Afghan Solider Is Killed Amid Gunfire At Kabul Airport's Northern Gate Listen · 3:45 3:45 NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Jane Ferguson, a special correspondent for PBS NewsHour, regarding the situation at the airport in Kabul, where a firefight broke out. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor