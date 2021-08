An Apple II Manual Sells At Auction For $787,484 The manual was signed and personally inscribed by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 1980. The auction house said the winning bidder was Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts.

Business