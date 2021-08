Accelerated By The Delta Variant, New COVID-19 Cases Are Rising The current COVID-19 surge shows few signs of abating. New coronavirus cases keep rising as hospitals remain crowded and even overrun.

Health Accelerated By The Delta Variant, New COVID-19 Cases Are Rising Accelerated By The Delta Variant, New COVID-19 Cases Are Rising Audio will be available later today. The current COVID-19 surge shows few signs of abating. New coronavirus cases keep rising as hospitals remain crowded and even overrun. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor