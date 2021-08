A Couple Hikes The Appalachian Trail Along With Their 5-Year-Old Son Josh And Cassie Sutton hiked the trail along with their son Harvey, who earned the nickname "Little Man" from his fellow hikers. The Suttons covered the miles from Georgia to Maine in about 200 days.

Josh And Cassie Sutton hiked the trail along with their son Harvey, who earned the nickname "Little Man" from his fellow hikers. The Suttons covered the miles from Georgia to Maine in about 200 days.