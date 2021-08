Gov. Cuomo Was Brought Down By Scandal And Threat Of Impeachment New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo marks his final day in office on Monday. Cuomo resigned after a sexual harassment scandal and will be replaced by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Gov. Cuomo Was Brought Down By Scandal And Threat Of Impeachment Gov. Cuomo Was Brought Down By Scandal And Threat Of Impeachment Audio will be available later today. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo marks his final day in office on Monday. Cuomo resigned after a sexual harassment scandal and will be replaced by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor