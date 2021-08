'Schmigadoon!' Co-Creator Says Series Was Inspired By A 'Love Affair' With Musicals Cinco Paul loves musicals — unlike his long-time writing partner, with whom he created the new Apple TV+ satire. Their series centers on a couple who become trapped in a musical town.

Television 'Schmigadoon!' Co-Creator Says Series Was Inspired By A 'Love Affair' With Musicals 'Schmigadoon!' Co-Creator Says Series Was Inspired By A 'Love Affair' With Musicals Listen · 36:07 36:07 Cinco Paul loves musicals — unlike his long-time writing partner, with whom he created the new Apple TV+ satire. Their series centers on a couple who become trapped in a musical town. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor