Planet Money Summer School 5: Bubbles, Bikes, & Biases
Now that we've covered a couple investing strategies, we turn our attention to financial bubbles.
From a single stock to the entire stock market, Dutch tulips to American houses, Beanie Babies to crypto currency, a bubble can form around pretty much anything that can be bought and sold. It can be hard to spot a bubble from the inside, and devastating to be caught up in one.
In this week's class, we learn the causes of bubbles with an example from history — it's not tulips. We'll examine bubble thinking and the mental biases that can exacerbate them. And we look at the lasting effects crisis (like a financial bubble bursting) have on the market, as well as the people who live through them.
Vocab Words:
- Greater Fool Theory
- Herd Behavior
- Confirmation Bias
