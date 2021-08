Evacuation From Afghanistan Is Ramping Up, But The Kabul Airport Is Still Chaos The number of Americans and Afghans being evacuated from Kabul is ramping up, hitting new one-day highs. But the situation at the Kabul airport remains extremely volatile.

National Security Evacuation From Afghanistan Is Ramping Up, But The Kabul Airport Is Still Chaos Evacuation From Afghanistan Is Ramping Up, But The Kabul Airport Is Still Chaos Listen · 3:23 3:23 The number of Americans and Afghans being evacuated from Kabul is ramping up, hitting new one-day highs. But the situation at the Kabul airport remains extremely volatile.