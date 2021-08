Proud Boys And Anti-Fascists Clashed At Portland Rally Far right groups, including the Proud Boys, gathered in Portland, Ore., Sunday for what they called the "Summer of Love" rally. Anti-fascist groups also showed up. And violent altercations ensued.

National Security Proud Boys And Anti-Fascists Clashed At Portland Rally Proud Boys And Anti-Fascists Clashed At Portland Rally Listen · 2:24 2:24 Far right groups, including the Proud Boys, gathered in Portland, Ore., Sunday for what they called the "Summer of Love" rally. Anti-fascist groups also showed up. And violent altercations ensued.