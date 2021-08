It's Andrew Cuomo's Last Day: How Praise For The Governor Became Scorn In 1.5 Years Monday is Andrew Cuomo's last day as Governor of New York. Over a year and a half, he gained national attention for his response to COVID, then a report on sexual harassment forced him to step down.

Politics It's Andrew Cuomo's Last Day: How Praise For The Governor Became Scorn In 1.5 Years It's Andrew Cuomo's Last Day: How Praise For The Governor Became Scorn In 1.5 Years Audio will be available later today. Monday is Andrew Cuomo's last day as Governor of New York. Over a year and a half, he gained national attention for his response to COVID, then a report on sexual harassment forced him to step down. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor