Haiti Is Still In Need Of Medical Personnel And Supplies 1 Week After Earthquake NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Rawan Hamadeh of Project HOPE about the medical needs in hospitals in Les Cayes, Haiti, after the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that hit the country last Saturday.

