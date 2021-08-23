Accessibility links
Ashley C. Ford on 'Somebody's Daughter' : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders In this special episode from our friends at the Code Switch podcast, we feature author Ashley C. Ford. For much of her childhood, Ford's father was incarcerated, and her mother struggled to raise her while grappling with her own upended life plans. In her recent memoir, Somebody's Daughter, Ford explores how these formative conditions shaped her understanding of childhood, authority, forgiveness and freedom.

You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Presenting 'Code Switch': To Love And Not Forgive With Ashley C. Ford

Listen · 39:31
Ashley C. Ford is the author of Somebody's Daughter. Heather Sten/Macmillan hide caption

Heather Sten/Macmillan

Ashley C. Ford is the author of Somebody's Daughter.

Heather Sten/Macmillan

Somebody's Daughter is written by Ashley C. Ford. Sylvie Rosokoff/Flatiron hide caption

Sylvie Rosokoff/Flatiron

