News Brief: Afghan Refugees, House Budget Stalemate, Origins Of COVID-19 Afghan refugees are being flown for processing in Bahrain, Germany and Qatar. Moderate Democrats threaten to withhold their vote on the budget. Biden gets an update on how COVID-19 may have began.

Asia News Brief: Afghan Refugees, House Budget Stalemate, Origins Of COVID-19 News Brief: Afghan Refugees, House Budget Stalemate, Origins Of COVID-19 Listen · 10:48 10:48 Afghan refugees are being flown for processing in Bahrain, Germany and Qatar. Moderate Democrats threaten to withhold their vote on the budget. Biden gets an update on how COVID-19 may have began. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor