Agencies Scramble To Resettle Afghan Refugees In The Seattle Area Resettlement agencies are receiving a huge wave of Afghan refugees. A church-based group in Seattle welcomes the new arrivals, and puts out the call for volunteers and spare bedrooms.

National Agencies Scramble To Resettle Afghan Refugees In The Seattle Area Agencies Scramble To Resettle Afghan Refugees In The Seattle Area Listen · 3:49 3:49 Resettlement agencies are receiving a huge wave of Afghan refugees. A church-based group in Seattle welcomes the new arrivals, and puts out the call for volunteers and spare bedrooms. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor