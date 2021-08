The First Gibson Les Paul Goldtop Guitar Is Up For Auction This guitar was owned, customized and adored by Les Paul, who helped develop Gibson's solid body guitar in the 1950s. His signature models have been played by bands like The Beatles and Led Zeppelin

Music News

The First Gibson Les Paul Goldtop Guitar Is Up For Auction

This guitar was owned, customized and adored by Les Paul, who helped develop Gibson's solid body guitar in the 1950s. His signature models have been played by bands like The Beatles and Led Zeppelin