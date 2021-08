A Nationalist Mob In Turkey Attacks Syrian Refugees' Home And Businesses The attack on the neighborhood of Syrian refugees is a sign that the country's hosting of refugees is drawing opposition, and that may mean fewer Afghans will find refuge there.

Audio will be available later today.