An Impasse In The House Threatens To Derail A Part Of Biden's Domestic Agenda House Democratic leaders aim to get President Biden's multi-trillion-dollar budget plan over a key hurdle. Voting came to a standstill Monday night as negotiations continue with moderate lawmakers.

Politics An Impasse In The House Threatens To Derail A Part Of Biden's Domestic Agenda An Impasse In The House Threatens To Derail A Part Of Biden's Domestic Agenda Listen · 3:47 3:47 House Democratic leaders aim to get President Biden's multi-trillion-dollar budget plan over a key hurdle. Voting came to a standstill Monday night as negotiations continue with moderate lawmakers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor