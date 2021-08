Afghan Advisor At U.S. Embassy Says There's Been No Contact From Kabul NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Fawad Nazami, the political counselor at the Embassy of Afghanistan, about how his job has changed since the Taliban took control of the Afghan government.

World Afghan Advisor At U.S. Embassy Says There's Been No Contact From Kabul Afghan Advisor At U.S. Embassy Says There's Been No Contact From Kabul Listen · 8:03 8:03 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Fawad Nazami, the political counselor at the Embassy of Afghanistan, about how his job has changed since the Taliban took control of the Afghan government. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor