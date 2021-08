In An Unexpected Move, The CIA Director Met With Taliban Leader In Kabul In a surprise move, CIA Director William Burns traveled to Kabul, Afghanistan, and met the Taliban leader. This is the highest level meeting between the U.S. and the Taliban since the group took over.

