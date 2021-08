Climate Expert On Why People Outside Of Tennessee Should Be Worried About Its Storm NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Janey Camp, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Vanderbilt University, about how storms like Tennessee's will become more common with climate change.

Climate Climate Expert On Why People Outside Of Tennessee Should Be Worried About Its Storm Climate Expert On Why People Outside Of Tennessee Should Be Worried About Its Storm Listen · 4:12 4:12 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Janey Camp, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Vanderbilt University, about how storms like Tennessee's will become more common with climate change. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor