The White House Briefed Congress On The Afghanistan Pullout. Here's What Was Said NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Washington Rep. Adam Smith, Chair of the House Armed Services Committee, about briefing the Biden administration gave to Congress about the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Politics The White House Briefed Congress On The Afghanistan Pullout. Here's What Was Said The White House Briefed Congress On The Afghanistan Pullout. Here's What Was Said Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Washington Rep. Adam Smith, Chair of the House Armed Services Committee, about briefing the Biden administration gave to Congress about the withdrawal from Afghanistan. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor