Scientists Are Working To Make Sense Of 'Long COVID' And Its 203 Possible Symptoms It's not clear why some people who get COVID-19 are plagued with symptoms for many months after being infected, but scientists are investigating what's behind these "long haul" cases.

Science Scientists Are Working To Make Sense Of 'Long COVID' And Its 203 Possible Symptoms Scientists Are Working To Make Sense Of 'Long COVID' And Its 203 Possible Symptoms Listen · 4:48 4:48 It's not clear why some people who get COVID-19 are plagued with symptoms for many months after being infected, but scientists are investigating what's behind these "long haul" cases. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor