For Biden, The Pressure Is On As The Deadline To Withdraw From Afghanistan Nears With a week left before his Aug. 31 deadline to get Americans and allies out of Afghanistan, President Biden is under intense pressure at home and from G7 partners.

Politics For Biden, The Pressure Is On As The Deadline To Withdraw From Afghanistan Nears For Biden, The Pressure Is On As The Deadline To Withdraw From Afghanistan Nears Audio will be available later today. With a week left before his Aug. 31 deadline to get Americans and allies out of Afghanistan, President Biden is under intense pressure at home and from G7 partners. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor