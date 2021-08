What Howard University's Upswing Means For Other Historically Black Colleges This week, classes begin at Howard University, which has gotten a boost with its hiring of Nikole Hannah Jones and swearing in of alum Kamala Harris. But the school has a history of ups and downs.

Education What Howard University's Upswing Means For Other Historically Black Colleges What Howard University's Upswing Means For Other Historically Black Colleges Audio will be available later today. This week, classes begin at Howard University, which has gotten a boost with its hiring of Nikole Hannah Jones and swearing in of alum Kamala Harris. But the school has a history of ups and downs. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor