What Howard University's Upswing Means For Other Historically Black Colleges This week, classes begin at Howard University, which has gotten a boost with its hiring of Nikole Hannah Jones and swearing in of alum Kamala Harris. But the school has a history of ups and downs.

Education What Howard University's Upswing Means For Other Historically Black Colleges What Howard University's Upswing Means For Other Historically Black Colleges Listen · 4:05 4:05 This week, classes begin at Howard University, which has gotten a boost with its hiring of Nikole Hannah Jones and swearing in of alum Kamala Harris. But the school has a history of ups and downs. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor