Former U.N. Diplomat Argues U.S. Strategy In Afghanistan Was Deeply Flawed NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Peter Galbraith, a former United Nations diplomat for Afghanistan, about U.S. military and political missteps during the last 20 years.

World Former U.N. Diplomat Argues U.S. Strategy In Afghanistan Was Deeply Flawed Former U.N. Diplomat Argues U.S. Strategy In Afghanistan Was Deeply Flawed Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Peter Galbraith, a former United Nations diplomat for Afghanistan, about U.S. military and political missteps during the last 20 years. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor