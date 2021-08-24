Accessibility links
Supreme Court Orders The 'Remain in Mexico' Policy Reinstated For Asylum Seekers The 6-3 court vote ordered the Biden administration to follow a Trump-era policy that forces people to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the U.S.

The Associated Press

Migrants waiting to cross into the United States wait for news at the border crossing in February 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. The Supreme Court has upheld a judge's order reinstating a Trump administration policy forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico. Elliot Spagat/AP hide caption

Elliot Spagat/AP

Elliot Spagat/AP

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to block a court ruling ordering the Biden administration to reinstate a Trump-era policy that forces people to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the U.S.

With the three liberal justices in dissent, the court said the administration likely violated federal law in its efforts to rescind the program informally known as Remain in Mexico.

A federal judge in Texas had previously ordered that the program be reinstated last week. Both he and the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused the administration's request to put the ruling on hold.

Justice Samuel Alito ordered a brief delay to allow the full court time to consider the administration's appeal.