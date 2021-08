The U.S. Has 1 Week To Complete Its Evacuation Mission From Kabul President Biden says he's determined to end the U.S. airlift by his Aug. 31 deadline. The Taliban are hardening their positions. They say Afghans will no longer be allowed to leave the country.

National Security The U.S. Has 1 Week To Complete Its Evacuation Mission From Kabul The U.S. Has 1 Week To Complete Its Evacuation Mission From Kabul Listen · 3:31 3:31 President Biden says he's determined to end the U.S. airlift by his Aug. 31 deadline. The Taliban are hardening their positions. They say Afghans will no longer be allowed to leave the country. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor