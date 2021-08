Restricting Air Travel Would Encourage COVID-19 Vaccinations, Expert Says NPR's Noel King talks to security expert Juliette Kayyem about how to increase the vaccination rate in the U.S. Kayyem argues airlines should only allow vaccinated people on domestic flights.

