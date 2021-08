Vice President Harris' Flight Is Delayed After Possible 'Havana Syndrome' Incident Vice President Harris went ahead with a trip to Vietnam on Tuesday after the visit was delayed because of concerns due to a health incident potentially related to the mysterious Havana syndrome.

Vice President Harris' Flight Is Delayed After Possible 'Havana Syndrome' Incident Vice President Harris' Flight Is Delayed After Possible 'Havana Syndrome' Incident Audio will be available later today. Vice President Harris went ahead with a trip to Vietnam on Tuesday after the visit was delayed because of concerns due to a health incident potentially related to the mysterious Havana syndrome. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor