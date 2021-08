World War II Vet Celebrates His 100th Birthday By Jumping Out Of A Plane Tom Rice parachuted into Normandy on D-Day. He celebrated his milestone birthday with another leap — jumping from a Douglas C-53 named D-Day Doll over his hometown of Coronado, Calif.

