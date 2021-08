New York Gov. Hochul Presents A Plan To Combat The Coronavirus Pandemic NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Kathy Hochul, the newly sworn in governor of New York, about the challenges ahead for the state, and what it means to be the state's first female governor.

Listen · 7:33