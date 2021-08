Dorothy Parker's Journey Home To New York City Is Finally Over The writer and civil rights supporter died in 1967. Her ashes spent years in a filing cabinet and at NAACP headquarters. Her family this week held a service at Woodlawn Cemetery in The Bronx.

