Science Johnson & Johnson Says A Booster Shot For Its Vaccine May Have Big Benefits Johnson & Johnson Says A Booster Shot For Its Vaccine May Have Big Benefits The company said that when study participants were given a second jab after six months, their antibody levels were nine times higher than they were 28 days after a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.