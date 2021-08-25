Accessibility links
Molecular Gastrivia : Ask Me Another Guests: Nadiya Hussain; Gabrielle Hamilton & Ashley Merriman; Carla Hall & Nancy Fuller

Rev up those fryers, it's the Ask Me Another Food Show! The Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain (Nadiya's Time to Eat, Nadiya Bakes) dishes about baking for the Queen and digs up the truth in a game about plant family trees. Plus, James Beard Award-winning chef Gabrielle Hamilton (Blood, Bones and Butter, Prune) & Top Chef alum and National Arts Club head chef Ashley Merriman play a saucy music parody game, and Food Network hosts and judges Carla Hall (​​Carla and the Christmas Cornbread, Best Baker in America) & Nancy Fuller (Farmhouse Rules) are visited by a quizzical honey bee.

The Great British Bake Off winner, Nadiya Hussain. Chris Terry for Clarkson Potter/Courtesy of the Artist hide caption

Chris Terry for Clarkson Potter/Courtesy of the Artist

The Great British Bake Off winner, Nadiya Hussain.

