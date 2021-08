The Supreme Court Reinstated Trump's 'Remain In Mexico' Policy For Asylum-Seekers The U.S. Supreme Court has let stand a ruling to continue the Trump administration's "Remain in Mexico" policy, which forces people to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the U.S.

