Colombia Plans To Temporarily Host 4,000 Afghans Before They Go To The U.S. Colombia Plans To Temporarily Host 4,000 Afghans Before They Go To The U.S. Listen · 4:28 4:28 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks Juan Carlos Pinzon, Colombia's ambassador to the U.S., about his country's agreement to receive 4,000 Afghan refugees while their paperwork to go to America is being processed. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor