Behind The Newly-Announced Athletic Conference Alliance NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Nicole Auerbach, senior writer for The Athletic, about the merger created between three conferences in college football to keep up with the SEC.

Sports Behind The Newly-Announced Athletic Conference Alliance Behind The Newly-Announced Athletic Conference Alliance Listen · 3:52 3:52 NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Nicole Auerbach, senior writer for The Athletic, about the merger created between three conferences in college football to keep up with the SEC. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor