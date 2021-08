At A D.C. Restaurant, One Generation Of Afghan Refugees Helps The Next The Afghan restaurant Lapis in Washington D.C., owned by a family of Afghan immigrants who fled in the 1980s, has been accepting donations to help Afghan refugees who are expected in the area.

National
Listen · 4:26
The Afghan restaurant Lapis in Washington D.C., owned by a family of Afghan immigrants who fled in the 1980s, has been accepting donations to help Afghan refugees who are expected in the area.