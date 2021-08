A Focused Look At Abdul Ghani Baradar, Who (For Now) Leads The Taliban NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Carter Malkasian, historian and former adviser to the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, about Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar and his talk with the CIA director.

Politics A Focused Look At Abdul Ghani Baradar, Who (For Now) Leads The Taliban A Focused Look At Abdul Ghani Baradar, Who (For Now) Leads The Taliban Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Carter Malkasian, historian and former adviser to the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, about Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar and his talk with the CIA director. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor