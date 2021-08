A Navajo Translator In Hospitals During COVID Is Now Pursuing Her Nursing Dreams At the beginning of the pandemic, Marquerita Donald was working as a Navajo translator in hospitals. She eventually contracted COVID-19. Now, after recovery, she's in nursing school.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Marquerita Donald was working as a Navajo translator in hospitals. She eventually contracted COVID-19. Now, after recovery, she's in nursing school.