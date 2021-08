U.S. Has Less Than A Week To Finish Afghan Evacuations Before Aug. 31 Deadline NPR's Leila Fadel speaks to Jane Ferguson, PBS NewsHour special correspondent who is on the ground Qatar, about the U.S. and its allies rushing to evacuate eligible people from Afghanistan.

Asia U.S. Has Less Than A Week To Finish Afghan Evacuations Before Aug. 31 Deadline U.S. Has Less Than A Week To Finish Afghan Evacuations Before Aug. 31 Deadline Listen · 4:03 4:03 NPR's Leila Fadel speaks to Jane Ferguson, PBS NewsHour special correspondent who is on the ground Qatar, about the U.S. and its allies rushing to evacuate eligible people from Afghanistan.