Controversial Texas Law That Restricts Abortions Takes Effect In September NPR's Leila Fadel talks with Stephen Vladeck, a law professor at the University of Texas in Austin, about a new Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Controversial Texas Law That Restricts Abortions Takes Effect In September Controversial Texas Law That Restricts Abortions Takes Effect In September Listen · 5:16 5:16 NPR's Leila Fadel talks with Stephen Vladeck, a law professor at the University of Texas in Austin, about a new Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor