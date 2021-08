As People Scramble To Escape Afghanistan, There Is Some Good News An expectant Afghan mother went into labor aboard a military flight to Germany. Upon landing at Ramstein Air Base, medical personnel rushed aboard the C-17 and helped the mother deliver a baby girl.

