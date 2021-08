Fires Force The U.S. Forest Service To Close Minnesota Wilderness Area The U.S. Forest Service this week closed Minnesota's Boundary Waters Canoe Area along the Canadian border because of fires. It's the first time in nearly half a century they've had to close the area.

