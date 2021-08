A Humanitarian Crisis Is Unfolding Across Afghanistan, Food Group Cautions NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Mary Ellen McGroarty, director at the World Food Programme in Afghanistan, about the challenges of providing assistance for vulnerable groups in Afghans.

Asia A Humanitarian Crisis Is Unfolding Across Afghanistan, Food Group Cautions A Humanitarian Crisis Is Unfolding Across Afghanistan, Food Group Cautions Listen · 6:40 6:40 NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Mary Ellen McGroarty, director at the World Food Programme in Afghanistan, about the challenges of providing assistance for vulnerable groups in Afghans. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor