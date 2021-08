Renters And Landlords Feel The Pinch Of Delayed Rental Assistance Congress has approved billions of dollars in rental assistance. But a new Treasury Department report shows that only 11% of that money has been distributed.

Economy Renters And Landlords Feel The Pinch Of Delayed Rental Assistance