Why The Delay For Those Needing Federal Rental Assistance? NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Rutgers University Assistant Professor Peter Hepburn about why only 11% of the money Congress allocated for emergency assistance for renters has been distributed.

Economy Why The Delay For Those Needing Federal Rental Assistance? Why The Delay For Those Needing Federal Rental Assistance? Audio will be available later today. NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Rutgers University Assistant Professor Peter Hepburn about why only 11% of the money Congress allocated for emergency assistance for renters has been distributed. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor