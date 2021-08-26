Australian Rancher Uses His Sheep To Send A Message Of Love

Ben Jackson couldn't travel for a family funeral because of the pandemic. He drew a design with feed on a field, and the sheep rushed to fill the outline of a giant heart. A drone captured the scene.

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A rancher in Australia was unable to travel for a family funeral. Stuck in New South Wales on lockdown, Ben Jackson used his sheep to send a message of love. He drew a design with feed and supplements on a field, then released the ewes. As the sheep rushed to fill the outline of a giant heart, Jackson captured the scene with a drone and shared the footage to honor his late Auntie Deb in Brisbane. Jackson says she would have loved the tribute.

